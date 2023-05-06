capitals (agencies)

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement, that Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister, and his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, discussed, in a phone call, the developments of a joint initiative to host the two sides of the Sudanese crisis in the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom. Yesterday, the statement said that the joint initiative aims to “reduce the level of tensions” in Sudan.

This comes, while the World Food Program has expressed its fear that 19 million people will suffer from hunger and malnutrition in the coming months in Sudan, due to the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, according to a United Nations spokesman yesterday.

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday that more than a million doses of polio vaccine have been destroyed as a result of the fighting in Sudan. “A number of cold-chain facilities have been damaged and destroyed, including over a million doses of polio vaccine in South Darfur,” Hazel de Witt, UNICEF deputy director of the Office of Emergency Programs, said in an email.

Yesterday, the battles continued in Sudan, despite the armistice, and despite the American threat to impose sanctions.

For the 21st day in a row, the people of Khartoum woke up to the sound of fighting despite promises of a truce, according to eyewitnesses.

About 9,700 people crossed the border from Sudan into the Central African Republic to escape the three-week-old fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special meeting on May 11 to discuss the impact of the confrontations in Sudan since mid-April on “human rights”.

The Council said, in a statement, that this emergency meeting comes at the joint official request submitted by the United Kingdom, Norway, the United States and Germany yesterday evening, and has been supported by 52 countries so far.