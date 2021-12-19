The Saudi foreign minister stressed “the need to respect human rights in Afghanistan,” noting that “the economic collapse of the Afghan people will lead to more instability.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to help stop the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, pointing out that Afghans themselves must contribute to ending the tragedy in their country.

On Sunday, representatives of 57 Islamic countries will hold an extraordinary meeting in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, devoted to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the first major conference on Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government in August.

The entire administrative center of Islamabad will be closed Sunday to the public, surrounded by barbed wire and barriers.

The one-day summit is expected to end with promises of aid, AFP reported.

The Pakistani authorities say that the meeting will be held with the participation of seventy delegations, and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki will be among the representatives of the countries who will come to the Pakistani parliament, along with representatives of the United States, China, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation comes after the international community froze billions of dollars in aid and assets after the Taliban’s return to power, threatening a major humanitarian crisis as winter approaches in the country of 38 million people.

The United Nations says Afghanistan faces “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world” while the United Nations World Food Program has warned of a dangerous famine ahead.