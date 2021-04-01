LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday that oil producers are in OPEC + They adopted a cautious approach, but the market is far from a full recovery.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said upon opening the OPEC + meeting: “Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach, and fortunately the events that followed proved that we are right. The market now realizes that OPEC + caution was the correct course of action … The rest of the truth. Is that the global picture is far from moderation, and recovery is far from complete. ”

Communications and coordination

On the other hand, the United States said in a phone call with Saudi Arabia that energy should be kept at affordable prices, with President Joe Biden’s administration resuming the approach that was usual for his predecessor Donald Trump, who was in contact with the OPEC leader before important meetings.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had held a call with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

“We reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to secure reliable and affordable energy sources for consumers,” said Granholm.

Cut production

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, the group known as OPEC +, are cutting production by just over 7 million barrels per day to support prices and reduce excess supplies. Saudi Arabia adds an additional million barrels per day to these cuts.

As the meeting approaches, OPEC + delegates said producers would likely keep most of those cuts in place.

But three OPEC + sources said the atmosphere has changed in the last 24 hours, and the group is now debating whether to extend the current cuts or raise production. Two sources said: The increase will not exceed 0.5 million barrels per day.

It was not clear if the change was related to Granholm’s call.

Trump was insisting that OPEC raise production to prevent a major price jump, and when oil prices collapsed last year, he called on oil producers to help adopt unprecedented cuts to oil production to protect the US shale oil sector.

The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to adopt such an approach. When OPEC + decided to keep production as it is on the fourth of March and oil prices rose, White House spokeswoman Jane Saki did not comment directly on the decision and said: Washington is focusing on helping Americans through the US stimulus package.

Picture is not clear

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin online at 13.00 GMT. “The picture is still not clear,” one of the sources said.

Reuters reported last month that no member of Biden’s team had yet communicated with OPEC about the oil price increase.

Adding to the factors that could affect the consultations, sources in OPEC + said that some OPEC members have expressed their frustration that Russia and Kazakhstan that are not members of OPEC supported a broad extension of the current cuts, while also calling for small increases in their production for the third month in a row.