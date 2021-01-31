Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy, signed a memorandum of understanding with His Excellency the President of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SADAA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, aimed at strengthening efforts to raise the Kingdom’s ranking in the leading global indicators related to data and artificial intelligence, and to contribute In developing national capabilities for data and artificial intelligence methodologies in the Kingdom.

The MoU comes within the framework of supporting government integration between the Ministry of Energy and (SADAA) to achieve common goals related to supporting, developing, reviewing and implementing strategies in the fields of data and artificial intelligence in the energy and gas sectors.

Artificial Intelligence Energy Center

His Highness the Minister of Energy and His Excellency the President of Sedaya launched the “Artificial Intelligence Center for Energy”, on the sidelines of the visit of His Highness the Minister of Energy to the headquarters of (SADAYA) in the capital, Riyadh, as the center aims to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s 2030 joint vision between the Ministry of Energy and Sadaia, as it will enhance The competitiveness of the energy sector, especially in the aspect of joint innovation in artificial intelligence associated with this sector, in addition to that, the center is expected to contribute to building national capacities and competencies related to artificial intelligence in the energy sector, which is one of the priority sectors within the national strategy for data and artificial intelligence ( NESDI), which will enhance the achievement of the strategy’s goals to reach more than 15,000 specialists in data and artificial intelligence by 2030, and push forward cooperation with major national and global companies leading in the fields of energy and artificial intelligence to localize technology and stimulate investment in the field of artificial intelligence. Reaching 75 billion Saudi riyals of local and foreign investments in the fields of data and artificial intelligence by 2030.

The Artificial Intelligence Energy Center will be managed jointly by the Ministry of Energy and (SDAA) and with the participation of the main stakeholders in the national energy system.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030

On this occasion, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed that the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Center for Energy and the signing of the two MoUs come at a time when the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is achieving great successes, indicating that this center comes as an extension of the Ministry of Energy’s directions that depend on data, artificial intelligence, innovation and transformation as basic pillars for the future of the energy sector. And to maximize the added value from it, and we will work with Sadaia in an integrated manner to achieve the goals of this center.

He explained that the energy system believes in the importance of integration and working as a joint government team with the various relevant agencies, taking into account the responsibility and nature of each party’s work, stressing the importance of the relationship between the energy, data and artificial intelligence sectors in the Kingdom, as the energy sector constitutes about 40% of the Kingdom’s GDP. With more than 270,000 people working in the sector, indicating that data in the energy sector represent a very great wealth, and constitute a golden opportunity to enhance the Kingdom’s leadership in the application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

He indicated that this cooperation will support the achievement of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and a number of other strategies such as developing and diversifying the Saudi economy, and creating jobs in the sector.

National Strategy

For his part, Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that the memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of (SADAA) efforts aimed at activating the national strategy for data and artificial intelligence, and supporting efforts related to the inclusion and raising of the Kingdom’s classification within the international indicators of data and artificial intelligence, and the exchange of experiences and expertise.

He indicated that (SADAYA) and the Ministry of Energy intend to support the existing efforts with regard to collecting and analyzing energy sector data and harmonizing this with the Office of National Data Management, in addition to supporting the development of cloud computing solutions to serve the energy sector.

He praised the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Energy Center, which will contribute to enhancing research and development efforts in the field of artificial intelligence, supporting innovation and empowering entrepreneurship in this sector, as the center works to achieve four strategic goals, namely: enhancing national energy priorities, and developing artificial intelligence to serve knowledge. Gathering expertise in the energy sector, enhancing data focused on energy and creating artificial intelligence, in addition to developing and leading artificial intelligence in the system of strategic energy partnerships in the Kingdom, noting that by 2024, 70% of enterprises will use artificial intelligence-based infrastructure and smart services. For the cloud to activate artificial intelligence, thus significantly alleviating concerns about the integration and expansion of enterprises, and more than 50% of enterprises use hosted artificial intelligence services to enhance their application portfolios by 2023.

Artificial intelligence will contribute to enhancing the growth opportunity for the energy sector, by reducing time and effort and reducing operational costs, which in turn will be reflected in the growth of the energy sector imports and companies operating in it. It is also mentioned that the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAA) contributes directly to achieving the ambitions of the vision The Kingdom 2030, where 70% of the Vision’s goals are directly affected by data and artificial intelligence strategies, where maximum benefit from data and artificial intelligence must be made so that the Kingdom can achieve the 2030 vision of creating a pioneering digital economy.