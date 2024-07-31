The Saudi General Authority for Statistics said in a statement, seen by Sky News Arabia, that non-oil activities increased by 4.4 percent in the second quarter, in addition to a growth in government activities of 3.6 percent on an annual basis.

The Authority’s data showed that the Kingdom’s real GDP increased seasonally by 1.4 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of the same year, as oil activities achieved growth of 1.3 percent, in addition to growth in non-oil activities at a rate of 1.4 percent, and government activities at a rate of 3.2 percent.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Saudi economy contracted by 1.7 percent, affected by a 10.6 percent decline in oil activities, while non-oil activities rose by 2.8 percent, recording the lowest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Saudi economy to grow by 1.7 percent this year, while its estimates for 2025 reach 4.7 percent.

The Kingdom, through the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies in the so-called OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, led efforts to reduce oil production to support the market.

OPEC+ is currently implementing production cuts totaling 5.86 million barrels per day, or 5.7 percent of global demand.

The group agreed last June to begin a gradual phase-out over a year of cuts estimated at about 2.2 million barrels per day starting in October.