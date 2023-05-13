The diplomat said today, Saturday, that the two parties will remain in the Saudi city of Jeddah, overlooking the Red Sea, to start the next stage of negotiations after agreeing on Thursday on the plan to protect civilians.

The Saudi diplomat indicated that the two sides of the Sudanese conflict will resume talks on Sunday based on the mechanism for implementing the Jeddah Declaration, noting that the negotiations, in addition to focusing on a plan for the delivery of humanitarian aid, will also focus on guarantees for the opening of safe corridors and the removal of forces from civilian areas.

The Kingdom also invited the head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to the Arab League summit, which is scheduled to be held in Jeddah on May 19.

Jeddah agreement

Sudanese sources said, on Friday, that the army and the Rapid Support Forces signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to the sources, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces announced their commitment to conducting humanitarian work and meeting the needs of civilians.

The declaration included the army and the Rapid Support Forces affirming their commitment to ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing them with safe passage from areas of hostilities.

The following are the most prominent items of the advertisement signed in Jeddah:

The army and the Rapid Support Forces stress the need to allow safe passage for humanitarian workers.

Commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan, and the preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

The interests and safety of the Sudanese people are a major priority.

Protect all private and public facilities in Sudan, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

Adopting simple procedures for all arrangements related to humanitarian relief operations in Sudan.

Compliance with the declaration will not affect the legal, security or political situation of the signatory parties.

The delegations of the army and the Rapid Support Forces held meetings over the course of days, under the auspices of the United States and Saudi Arabia, in the city of Jeddah.

The negotiations between the two sides aimed at reaching a real truce, and allowing the arrival of relief workers and supplies, after repeated declarations of a cease-fire failed to stop the fighting, which left millions trapped in their homes and areas.