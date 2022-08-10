RIA Novosti published a video of the death of a Saudi diplomat at a conference in Egypt

Mohammad al-Qahtani, a well-known diplomat from Saudi Arabia, died at a conference in Egypt. The video of his death was released RIA News.

The diplomat could not be saved. He began to lose consciousness and fell during his speech. “Wherever you are, death will overtake you,” al-Qahtani said as he died, according to the media. Other sources claim that before his death, he paid respect to the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

On August 9, Myanmar’s ambassador to China, Wu Myo Tan Pe, died of unknown causes in the Chinese city of Kunming. Despite the fact that official documents do not indicate why the ambassador died, the Myanmar diplomatic corps in Beijing, as well as a number of Chinese media, cite a heart attack as the cause of death.