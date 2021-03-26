The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that Saudi air defenses intercepted 8 booby-trapped marches that were launched to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.

He added that the Houthi militia tried to target the universities of Jizan and Najran.

The coalition released pictures of intercepting Saudi defenses of the Houthi bombed planes.

The coalition said that there was a ballistic missile launched by the militia from Sanaa that landed in Al-Jawf.

The drone attacks came days after Riyadh launched a new initiative that includes a ceasefire throughout Yemen.