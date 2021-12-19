The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen reported, on Sunday, that the Saudi defenses destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait.

The coalition stated that the drone took off from Sana'a International Airport.

On Saturday, the coalition announced that it had carried out 19 targeting operations in Marib and Al-Jawf against the Houthi militia within 24 hours.

The coalition reported that its operations in Marib and Al-Jawf resulted in the destruction of 11 vehicles, and the killing of 80 terrorist elements.