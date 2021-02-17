RIYADH (Reuters) Official data showed, today, Wednesday, an increase Saudi crude oil exports For the sixth month in a row, reaching an eight-month peak in December 2020.

Exports increased to 6.495 million barrels per day, the highest since April 2020, compared with 6.35 million barrels per day in November.

The Joint Data Initiative said on its website that the total exports of crude and petroleum products from the world’s largest oil exporter increased compared to the previous month to 7.71 million barrels per day.

Domestic refineries’ crude consumption decreased by 0.4 percent to 2.33 million barrels per day, while direct burning decreased by 53 thousand barrels per day to 267 thousand barrels per day.

The Kingdom’s production of crude oil remained unchanged at 8.98 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia, most members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and a number of allies have curbed their oil production to support crude prices since January 2017.

Saudi Arabia pledged an additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in February and March.

Riyadh and other OPEC members provide monthly export numbers to the Joint Data Initiative, which publishes them on its website.