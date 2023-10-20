The Saudi Crown Prince said, “We are saddened by the escalating violence witnessed in Gaza, the price of which is being paid by innocent civilians. We affirm our rejection of targeting civilians in any way and under any pretext.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman added, saying, “Military operations against civilians and infrastructure must be stopped… and conditions must be created for the return of stability, reaching a just solution, and establishing a Palestinian state on borders.”

67″.

Regarding relations with ASEAN countries, the Saudi Crown Prince said that Gulf countries’ exports to ASEAN countries constitute 9% of their total exports.

He added that in light of the human resources and commercial opportunities that the countries of both groups possess, “we look forward to strengthening our economic relations and benefiting from the opportunities available in all fields.”

He said, “Our countries will continue to be a safe and reliable source of energy in its various sources and maintain the stability of energy markets globally.”

He added, “We look forward to achieving the maximum joint benefit from logistical resources and infrastructure and enhancing cooperation in the fields of tourism and cultural activities.”

The Saudi Crown Prince appreciated the ASEAN countries’ announcement to support Riyadh’s nomination to host Expo 2030.