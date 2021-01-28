Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

He said His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will announce a strategy to develop the city of Riyadh as part of its plans to diversify sources of income and grow the economy, aiming to make Riyadh one of the ten largest economic cities in the world, adding: “Today it is number forty, out of the forty largest economy in the world as a city, we are targeting in Riyadh To reach from 7.5 million people to between 15 and 20 million in 2030. ”

This came during his interview with Senator Matteo Renzi, former Italian Prime Minister and member of the Board of Trustees of the Future Investment Initiative Foundation, during his participation in the fourth session of the Future Investment Initiative in a dialogue session entitled “The Future of Riyadh.”

Mohammed bin Salman

He said: Since cities constitute 85% of the world’s economy, therefore real development begins with cities, whether in industry, innovation, education, services, tourism or other sectors.

His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman added: “All the properties that Riyadh possesses give enablers to create jobs, create growth in the economy, create investments and create many opportunities, so we look at Riyadh with consideration.”

“Global economies are not based on states, but on cities,” he said.

He added: “Today, the city of Riyadh accounts for nearly 50% of the non-oil economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The cost of creating a job in it is 30% less than the rest of the cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The cost of developing the infrastructure and real estate development in it is 29% less than the rest of the cities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the infrastructure in Riyadh is very impressive because of what King Salman did over 55 years in managing and planning the city of Riyadh.

According to the statement of His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is planning to establish a green Riyadh program to plant millions of trees in Riyadh, which will reduce the temperature as well as the level of dust, and there are also plans to establish huge reserves around Riyadh to improve the environmental situation of the city, in addition to environmental projects in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be announced later.

His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: There are Aramco shares offerings that may occur in the coming years, as part of its plan to transfer funds to the Public Investment Fund, to be re-injected inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the benefit of Saudi citizens.