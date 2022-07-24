Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held, at the Royal Court at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, this morning, a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is currently visiting the Kingdom, during which they reviewed aspects of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.
Today, Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency “SPA” reported that the Crown Prince held a session of official talks with the President of Kazakhstan, during which they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of cooperation in various fields, in addition to
A review of a number of topics of common interest.
The Kazakh president arrived in Jeddah yesterday on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
#Saudi #Crown #Prince #President #Kazakhstan #discuss #strengthening #cooperation
