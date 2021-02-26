The Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in autumn 2018. According to the latest findings, Crown Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia is said to have approved the murder.

Update from February 26th, 10:05 p.m .: After reports by the US secret service about Crown Prince Mohammed’s involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the first demands for sanctions from Germany also follow. “If the assessment of the US secret services is correct, that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved the assassination of Khashoggi, the EU must also react consistently,” said the chairman of the Human Rights Committee Gyde Jensen (FDP).

The foreign policy spokesman for the Green Group, Omid Nouripour, has also called on the federal governments to advocate sanctions against Saudi Arabia. “She has to go to the International Criminal Court on this matter. Germany must make it clear to the House of Saud that normalized relations with it are not possible as long as a murderer who dismisses his critics is the country’s Crown Prince, ”said Nouripour.

Jamal Khashoggi: USA imposes entry bans after secret service report

Update from February 26th, 8:25 p.m .: Only a short time after the report by the US secret service on the Khashoggi case was published, the US government reacted to the new findings with measures. An entry restriction for the United States was imposed on 76 citizens of Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that they were believed to have “been involved in the threat to dissidents abroad” such as Khashoggi.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed “approved” a lethal operation against Khashoggi

Original message from February 26th:

Riyadh – The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has “approved” the fatal operation against the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the US secret services. US intelligence coordinator Avril Haines released a secret report on Friday about the murder of the journalist in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Jamal Khashoggi: Crown Prince Mohammed is said to have approved the order – “seize or kill”

“According to our assessment, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman authorized an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to arrest or kill the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the document reads.

“Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control over the kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations,” the report said. “That makes it highly unlikely that Saudi Arabian officials would have carried out such an operation without the Crown Prince’s approval.” A close advisor and bodyguard to the Crown Prince was also involved in the operation against Khashoggi.

US secret service reports on Jamal Khashoggi: Crown Prince Mohammed wanted to silence him

“The Crown Prince saw Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and generally supported violent means, if necessary, to silence him,” the report said. It is unclear, however, to what extent Saudi Arabian government representatives had planned in advance to inflict violence on journalists critical of the government. (afp)