The Saudi Crown Prince stressed “the necessity of exerting all efforts, Arab and Islamic, to stop the escalation and the ongoing Israeli violations against the brotherly Palestinian people,” according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

According to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency, the strength of the historical fraternal relations between the two countries was confirmed, and discussions were held on regional conditions and ways to enhance joint Arab action to confront the challenges affecting regional security and peace. There was agreement on the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the escalation in the West Bank, which would contribute to preventing the expansion of the circle of conflict and restore stability to the region.

Before that, Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he stressed “Saudi Arabia’s keenness to unify Arab and Islamic efforts to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the face of the brutal aggression they are being subjected to by the Israeli occupation forces, and the need to intensify efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.”