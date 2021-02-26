The White House has released the US intelligence report on the 2018 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist critical of the Riyadh regime, at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, and it concludes, as previously stated, that the heir to the throne and leader de facto Saudi, Mohamed bin Salmán, is responsible for the crime. The State Department has informed the congressmen, according to Reuters, that this Friday afternoon it will announce actions in response to the execution of a former columnist for The Washington Post and a resident of the State of Virginia.

“We conclude that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohamed bin Salmán approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill the Saudi journalist Jamal Khassoggi”, summarizes the report at its start.

Mohamed Bin Salmán considered the journalist a threat to Riyadh, according to the document released this Friday. The declassified report, three pages long and dated February 11, 2021, confirms the conclusions reached by the CIA in the investigations it carried out in the weeks after the October 2 assassination: that the operation in which a The death squad traveled to Istanbul, tricked Khashoggi into going to carry out a procedure at the Saudi consulate and, inside it, brutally dismembered the journalist with forensic tools. It was approved by the heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia.

The conclusions, says the report, are based on the “control” that Bin Salmán exercises over all “decision-making in the kingdom”, the “direct involvement of a key adviser” and members of his own security team in the operation, as well as “his support for the use of violent measures to silence dissidents, including Khashoggi.” “Since 2017, the crown prince has had absolute control over the kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations,” he adds. “The crown prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and generally supported the use of violent measures, if necessary, to silence him.”

The report contributes little more than the conclusions of the American intelligence agencies that were already known. But its official publication, the unequivocalness of its conclusions and the brutality of the events described have the potential to shake relations between the United States and its traditional Saudi ally.

The Joe Biden Administration had already announced that it would comply with the legal requirement and make public the declassified report of its intelligence agencies, to which former President Donald Trump resisted. The publication symbolically opens an announced new stage in relations between Washington and Riyadh, and represents a clear break with the tepidity exhibited by the Trump Administration in the face of the brutal murder of a journalist living in the United States.

President Biden had a phone conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 85, on Thursday, and not with Bin Salman. The change of interlocutor sent a message of change: while the Trump Administration dealt with the crown prince, Biden has chosen to consider that the king continues to be the leader of the country and that the official communication channel of his son, as minister Defense, it must be with the head of the Pentagon. In the note published by the White House on the call between Biden and King Salmán, the name of Khashoggi is not mentioned, but it is indicated that the president “has affirmed the importance that the United States places on universal human rights and the empire of the law”.

The White House has explained that the new Administration is preparing to “recalibrate” its relationship with the Arab ally, which in the past has been tolerated behavior that is not respectful of human rights. Biden has publicly expressed his commitment to Saudi Arabia and its defensive needs in the region, but earlier this month he already announced that the United States will stop supporting the Saudi military offensive in the Yemeni war, a conflict that he described as a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.” .

Biden was tough on Riyadh during the election campaign, criticizing the royal family and saying he would make the Saudis treated “like the outcasts that they are.” Now, already in the White House since January 20, he has on the table his own electoral promises, about the limitation of the sale of arms to the country and the demand for accounts on the murder of the journalist. “There is a range of actions on the table,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained Thursday, asked about a possible response from the United States.