GThe Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman could not do without evoking his own strength. “The word fear does not exist in Saudi dictionaries, because Saudis are not afraid of anything,” said the heir to the throne in a detailed television interview. But the tone he took on Iran, the major regional rival, was conspicuously conciliatory. “Ultimately, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said. The kingdom does not want any difficulties and is striving for good relations with Tehran. “We want it to thrive and grow,” said the Crown Prince, who omitted statements like those from 2018 when he said about the Iranian revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei that Adolf Hitler looked good in comparison.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The new mildness in tone matches the reports in recent weeks about new contacts between the two countries. First of all, the “Financial Times” reported that representatives of the Sunni regional power Saudi Arabia and the Shiite leading power Iran had met in Baghdad. The Saudi leadership, which broke off diplomatic relations in 2016, denies it, but several diplomatic sources confirm the advances. One focus of the talks was Yemen, says a diplomat, who speaks of a “more constructive tone”. The kingdom is slowly adapting its policies to the new realities.

Looking for a way out of the Yemen conflict

This includes the failure of Riyadh to expel the Iran-sponsored Yemeni Houthi rebels by military means from the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen. After six years, the kingdom is looking for a way out of the conflict. This is difficult to do without Iran’s cooperation, and the Houthi are currently making no move to seek their salvation beyond the battlefield. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has turned down Iranian mediation offers, said Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif in a conversation that was not actually intended for the public and is currently making waves in Iran. The Iranian President had instructed all ministers to take stock of the end of their term in interviews recorded for the state archive.

The fact that the United States under President Joe Biden is currently trying to achieve rapprochement in the nuclear dispute with Iran is another reality to which Saudi Arabia’s policy must adapt. In Vienna, Washington is in indirect talks with Iran and the five other signatory states to the nuclear agreement on terms for American re-accession to the agreement from which Donald Trump left in 2018.