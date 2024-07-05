The Saudi creator of a Netflix animated series known for breaking some taboos in the conservative kingdom, He said he was sentenced by an anti-terrorist court, sparking condemnations from human rights defenders.

The specialized criminal court, created in 2008 to deal with cases related to terrorism, “He sentenced me to 13 years, “followed by a 13-year travel ban,” Abdulaziz Almuzaini said in a video posted online last week but which has since been deleted.

In a second video posted this week and still available on the X network, He appears in a vehicle saying that he was prohibited from leaving Saudi territory.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to AFP’s questions and the director could not be reached for comment.

His satirical series “Masameer County”, which narrates the “a funny take on changing Saudi Arabia” premiered in 2021.

The series addresses issues such as conflicts between tribes or between jihadist groups. and even makes reference to homosexuality, in a country where this type of practice is punishable by death.

According to the Wall Street Journal, court documents in the case mention Amuzaini’s past Twitter posts that “ridiculed Arab regimes (…) or supported women’s rights.”

In the video that has been deleted, Almuzaini says that the “terrorist court” accused him of promoting homosexuality and activism.

In the recording, the director also addressed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler and architect of several social reforms in recent years, hoping that he would “correct some of what we have done.” [le] has passed”.

Human rights activists accuse Saudi Arabia of fierce repression from the slightest online criticism. But unlike other high-profile cases, the creator does not appear to have been jailed.

The case against him reveals a worrying trend, however, said Abdullah Alaoudh of the Washington-based Middle East Democracy Center.

“Saudi Arabia’s creative industries will not thrive or attract investment until the authorities fully recognise and respect human rights,” he said.