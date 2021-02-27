Riyadh (agencies)

Saudi commentators and tweeters have expressed their complete rejection of the American report submitted to Congress on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, affirming their full support for what was stated in the statement of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This comes as correspondents for international networks confirmed that the American report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi did not contain any evidence, nor did it contain any information or evidence.

Commentators resorted to social media, asserting that the report did not contain any conclusive evidence, deploring the occurrence of what they described as “hype” about the document.

“There is nothing new in the report, and there is no hard evidence whatsoever,” said Ali Shihabi, former president of the Arabia Peninsula Foundation in Washington.

“It is strange that all this noise has occurred about this document,” Al-Shihabi wrote on Twitter. “The poor report is, in fact, evidence that there is no conclusive evidence.”

The Saudi writer Abdul-Rahman Al-Rashed said, “It is stated in the report: It is not certain that the accused team was on a trip to get rid of Khashoggi,” stressing that there is no conclusive evidence.

The investigations and trial in the case of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder lasted about two years, and witnessed various chapters, which included trials attended by the Khashoggi family, officials from different countries, and until the case file was closed in September of last year.

In September of last year, the Public Prosecution announced the closure of the case file with the issuance of final judgments to imprison the accused for periods of up to 124 years, after the legal waiver of retribution from the blood guardians.

In addition, a CNN correspondent for National Security Affairs stated that “Khashoggi’s report did not present any concrete evidence.” The reporter explained that “Khashoggi’s report was based on an evaluation, and not on evidence.”

For her part, the “CBS” correspondent said: “The report of Khashoggi’s murder contains speculation without information or evidence,” adding: “The report of Khashoggi’s murder did not contain any evidence.”