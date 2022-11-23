Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The delegations of the Saudi clubs, which are currently residing in preparatory camps in the Emirates, celebrated the achievement of the Saudi national team in the opening of its campaign in the 2022 World Cup, after the “Al-Akhdar” presented a match for history, and turned its delay against Argentina into a well-deserved 2-1 victory in the opening of the third group competitions at Lusail Stadium. in Doha.

The Saudi national team finished the first half late with a goal by Lionel Messi from a penalty kick, before Al-Akhdar rose up and turned the delay into a victory with two goals scored by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dosari in the second half.

The players of the Saudi clubs that are currently camped in the Emirates, in conjunction with the cessation of the local league competitions, interacted with the historic match for “Al-Akhdar”, as the capital, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the celebration of the youth players, leading with 22 points, with the achievement of “Al-Akhdar”, after they watched the match through the screens in the residence hotel « Millennium Al-Rawda”, whose management was keen to celebrate the Saudi victory with the Youth and Damak delegations.

And the official account of the Youth Club on Twitter transmitted a video of the team players celebrating in front of their Argentine colleague Ever Banega, after the latter’s team suffered the first loss, in a fun atmosphere. tango».

And the scene of the celebration of the Saudi club players was repeated at Al Ittihad Jeddah camp in Dubai, after the “Tigers” celebrated on the bus carrying the players on the way to the training ground, rejoicing at the positive result, to the tune of the song “God, God, our team, God willing, our hope will be fulfilled.”

Celebrations of the victory of “Al-Akhdar” dominated the atmosphere of the friendly confrontation that brought together cooperation and agreement during their current camp in Al-Ain, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in “Dar Al-Zain”. While the agreement account published a video of the players following the match at the residence hotel and celebrating the result.

The Romanian Marius Somodica, coach of the Saudi pioneer, started the training session at Tahnoun bin Muhammad Stadium in Al Qattara in Al Ain, by congratulating the players on the victory of the Saudi national team, at the start of his World Cup career, while the club’s media center documented the players’ follow-up to the historic match in the outer arena of the residence hotel in «Dar Al-Zein And the big celebrations of the positive result.

A video published by the Saudi Al-Ittifaq Club during its current camp in Dubai summarized the state of anticipation and anxiety that gripped the players while following the “green” and its counterpart “Tango”, before documenting the festive scenes of the players, the team’s management, and the exchange of congratulations on the historic victory.

The Gulf players organized a special celebration for the “Al-Akhdar” result during the current team’s camp in Al-Ain, which preceded the team’s basic training in preparation for facing its home country, Dhamak, in the first valleys in Al-Ain.

The various cities and stadiums of the Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and others, host the camps of about 11 clubs from the “Saudi Roshan League”, including Al Shabab, Al Nasr, Al Ittihad, Damak, Al Ettifaq, Al Tai, Al Fayhaa, Al Khaleej, Al Fateh, Al Taawun, Al Raed, Waiting for another group of Gulf, Arab and European clubs.

During the “winter break”, the UAE is a destination for most international clubs and teams, due to the suitability of the weather, the availability of modern accommodation facilities, and hotels equipped at the highest levels, along with stadiums, training facilities, and gyms, in addition to hospitals and international medical centers accredited by “FIFA” to qualify players. .