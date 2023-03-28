Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi will be the new CEO of SNB (Saudi National Bank). The announcement was made on Monday (27.Mar.2023), after the executive president of the financial institution, Ammar Al Khudairy, resigned on Sunday (26.Mar.). All changes take effect immediately.

On March 15, Ammar Al Khudairy said that the Saudi bank – which was the largest shareholder in Credit Suisse before the institution was sold to UBS – could no longer provide financial assistance to Credit Suisse for “regulatory reasons”.

Al Khudairy’s statement contributed to the Swiss bank losing 1 ⁄ 5 of its value, which made it possible for UBS, a competitor of Credit Suisse, to buy the financial institution for US$ 3.2 billion, below the price estimated before the collapse.

The SNB has suffered a loss of more than $1 billion since investing in Credit Suisse. In 6 months, the investment of US$ 1.5 billion became worth around US$ 290 million.