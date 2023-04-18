Mansour was born in the city of Jeddah, and moved to live in Britain, where he studied at Leeds School, then returned to Saudi Arabia again and graduated from the Faculty of Law at King Abdulaziz University, before turning to acting and participating in distinguished works between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

acting career

Mansour spoke with “Sky News Arabia” about the details of his artwork and plans for the coming period, saying:

• I belong to a generation of young Saudis who have tried since childhood to make acting a profession for themselves. I am happy that I belong to this generation and I am even more happy because the indications confirm that the future for us will be much better.

• In Saudi Arabia, there is no person working in the profession who is not happy to work in art. We rely on experiences after obtaining workshops for excellence and success.

• Being in London made no difference. I think that even if I had stayed in Saudi Arabia, I would have been attracted to the same things. I think that living in Britain only helped me expand my imagination to new places and stories far away from us.

• I have the talent of singing and acting, and I believe that all art belongs to each other. When I present a song, I feel that I am representing imagination, self-expression and feelings. Art complements each other.

• I am currently an actor and I focus more on acting. There are models that I love and present, and I have plans to present musical projects in the future.

And about his participation at the same time in works in Egypt and others in Saudi Arabia, and not focusing in his work on one country, Mansour said that he is looking for the best in what is offered to him, regardless of the nationality of the work, because “I am always on a journey in search of the best.”

The young artist said that he is working on changing his features to suit each role, and what he is most happy about is that some wonder and ask him: Is this you?

Mansour believes that talking about the drama burning the actor carries an old point of view. “The platforms have now opened the door for cinema and drama together, and even globally, old films are being reproduced. The important thing is to present good and different works.”

My story with Egypt

On the other hand, Mansour said that he has a very special relationship with Egypt, as:

• My maternal grandmother is Egyptian from the city of Mansoura, and we always speak to her in the Egyptian dialect. This is the most important reason for my mastering the Egyptian dialect. I have been living in Egypt since 2019 and I have many Egyptian friends.

• The first scene I filmed in Egypt was in the series “Wadi al-Jin”, and the first scene I filmed in the Egyptian dialect was in the movie “Ward and Rayhan”, which has not yet been shown. While I was filming it, I used to write my diaries throughout the filming in Egyptian to live the same feelings of the character.

• When I participated in the Egyptian series “Room 207”, I did not expect it to achieve such a great spread.

• When the series was shown, I was filming a work from my heroism in the UAE, and filming was every day, of course, and I found great reactions that I received on the “Instagram” platform and the phone, but the real reaction was during my return to Egypt, where I found great celebration. I love the Egyptian audience, and I love their embrace and support of talents and giving them their full chance.

• My role in the movie “Ward and Rayhan” with Rania Youssef and Ahmed Al-Fishawy, that I embody a character completely opposite to my true personality, and it is my boldest work and a role that is far from me, but it provoked me. Some may think he is evil, but he is far from that. He is a personality that does not control itself and is driven only by its instincts, and I am happy to work with Al-Fishawy, a friend of my life.

Horror lover

Mansour participated, during a short period of time, in 3 horror works, which are the Egyptian series “Wadi Al-Jin” and “Room 207” and the Saudi movie “Hawjan”, and about that he said:

• I love horror works, and the works in which I participated are different and varied, in “Houjan: For example, a comedy role in a framework of horror, in which I play the role of a student in the Faculty of Medicine and I love a girl, but she loves a genie, and I am excited about the second part of Room 207.

• I liked my participation in the “London Batch” series, where I feel that I am representing myself, and I loved working with the director of the work, Muhammad Bakir.

• I present in the “London Class” as a very distinguished personality, and before that there were two previous parts, “Cairo Class” and “Beirut Class”, and I was pleased to participate in the “London Class” as I wanted to get acquainted with Kuwaiti dramatic writing because the work was written by a Kuwaiti.