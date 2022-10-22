His son, Faisal, said in a tweet on Twitter: “God did not take, and God did not give much. My father Khaled Al-Dasimani (or as you know him by his artistic name Khaled Sami) moved to God’s mercy due to health repercussions.”

He added, “My father was an artistic icon, but most importantly, he was a good man. My family and I are going through a heavy and painful circumstance, and we only ask you to pray for him and remind him of good.”

The artist Khaled Sami suffered from the consequences of a liver disease that afflicted him for a long time, which resulted in difficulty breathing, convulsions and kidney dialysis.

The late artist was born in the city of Buraidah in the Qassim region, and began his artistic career in the late seventies of the last century.

His debut as a theater actor, and his first work, in which he appeared as an actor, and people knew him after that, was the program “Colored Leaves” and “From every flower garden”.

During his career, he presented many Saudi and Gulf works, and he also had a good participation in joint Arab works, where he worked in his beginnings in the Syrian Bedouin series, and also participated in Egyptian works such as the series “Al-Nawat” with Ferdous Abdel Hamid.