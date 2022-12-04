By Yousef Saba

DUBAI (Reuters) – Luberef, the oil subsidiary of Saudi oil giant Aramco, expects to raise up to 4.95 billion rials ($1.32 billion) from its initial public offering, the company said, if it prices at the top of the range. announced this Sunday.

Luberef will sell almost 30% of the company’s share capital, or 50.045 million shares, between 91 and 99 riyals each, the company said in a statement.

State-led IPOs in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have helped capital markets in the oil-rich Gulf, in contrast to the United States and Europe, where global banks have been cutting headcount in a drought. of business.

Gulf issuers have already raised about $16 billion through such listings this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.