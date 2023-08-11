And the largest oil exporting country in the world announced last week that it would extend a production cut of one million barrels per day for another month until September, and said that the cut may be extended beyond that or the amount of the cut may be increased.

Last Monday, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that the company’s supplies to customers are still sufficient.

Three trade sources told Reuters that Chinese refineries did not request a supply reduction for September loading shipments, despite the high official selling prices set by Aramco.

According to their estimates, Chinese buyers will get between 50 and 52 million barrels of Saudi crude, much more than about 38 million barrels in August.

Some Chinese refiners have requested less supplies from Aramco over the past three months due to higher oil prices, and in turn increased purchases from the Americas and West Africa.