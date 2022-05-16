Saudi oil company profited US$ 39.4 billion; value is 4.5 times higher than that of Petrobras in the same period

THE Saudi Aramco, a state oil company in Saudi Arabia, had a net profit of US$ 39.4 billion in the 1st quarter of this year. The value is 88.5% compared to the same period last year. Dividends paid to shareholders were $18.7 billion. The balance sheet was released on Monday (May 16, 2022).

Comparing with the result of the same period of Petrobras, the Saudi state company had a result 4.5 times higher. However, when divided by revenue, the profit was almost the same as Petrobras, 31.7%. The company’s free cash flow was $30.6 billion.

The company’s positive result was a direct consequence of the high volatility in the price of a barrel of oil caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The company also said it reduced its total borrowings through a prepayment to the Public Investment Fund in January this year. As a result, it reduced the value of promissory notes by US$ 8 billion.

Last week, Saudi Aramco overtook Apple as the most valuable company in the world. Its market value was valued at $2.4 trillion.

The company produced an average of 10.2 million barrels per day in the 1st quarter. The largest production among oil companies. It intends to increase capacity to 13 million per day by 2027. In gas production, it intends to expand production by 50% by 2030.