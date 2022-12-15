The Amiral complex will be owned and operated and integrated with the Saudi Aramco refinery and Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) in the city of Jubail on the eastern coast of the Kingdom.

The petrochemical facility will enable the SATORP refinery to convert gases from internally produced refineries and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural benzene supplied by Saudi Aramco, into high-value chemicals.

The complex is planned to include a unit to produce 1.65 million tons of ethylene per year, the first in the region to be integrated with a refinery, and is also planned to include two modern polyethylene units using advanced double ring technology, a butadiene recovery unit, and other associated derivatives units. .

The complex project alone represents an investment of about $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be financed through Saudi Aramco’s 62.5 percent stake and Total Energy’s 37.5 percent.

Its construction is scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2023, and it aims to start commercial operations in 2027.

“We have strengthened our long-term relationship with Total Energies through this project, which represents an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of advanced technology for converting liquids into chemicals,” said Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco.

It is expected that the complex will provide raw materials for petrochemical plants and other specialized chemicals within the Jubail Industrial City, and it will be established, owned and operated by international investors in the refining, processing and marketing sector, and it requires additional investments estimated at about $4 billion.

The complex and its adjacent facilities are expected to provide 7,000 direct and indirect local jobs.