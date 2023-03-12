And the company announced in a statement, Sunday, that the total profits for the year 2022 amounted to 161.1 billion dollars, which is the highest annual profit for the company, an increase of 46.5 percent on an annual basis.

Aramco made profits of $110 billion in 2021.

The company explained that the increase in profits came due to “strong oil prices, large quantities sold, and improved profit margins for refined products.

The CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser, said that global crude oil prices have increased compared to the previous year, stressing that the company will continue its long-term strategy that focuses on expanding energy investments.

He added that the risks of lack of global investment in the energy sector “are real and contribute to high prices and market instability.”