Adel Al Jubeir, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was last week in Bogotá where he held high-level meetings with Colombian government officialssuch as the Colombian foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva.

Both talked about cooperation in energy transition, health, agriculture, among other topics, as part of a broad agenda that both countries advance to continue strengthening the ties between Bogota and Riyadh. At the end of his meeting with Leyva, Al-Jubeir spoke with EL TIEMPO and confirmed that they are in the process of opening a diplomatic headquarters on Colombian soil.

The Saudi official stated that they are optimistic about relations with the Colombian government and that, despite the distance that separates both countries, they have found common ground.

“I think this relationship will start to blossom and people will see the benefits,” Al-Jubeir said. The Minister also spoke about the main areas of cooperation between the two countries and the possibilities for Colombian citizens to study with scholarships at Saudi universities.

Regarding the energy transition and the fight against climate change, Al-Jubeir was confident that humanity will be able to find a solution to combat the environmental problems facing the planet.to. “We have the technology, we have the finances and we have the brain power,” he added.

What impression does your visit to Colombia leave you with?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia needed to improve its relations with Colombia and in general with South and Central America. We believe there are tremendous opportunities for our countries to benefit from. Philosophically, we see the world in a very similar way: we believe in the sovereignty of nations, in the principle of non-interference, and we believe in international law and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. At the national level, our goal is to improve the lives of citizens. So now I see two countries that look internationally in the same way. I think this relationship will start to blossom and people will see the benefits. We are very optimistic and excited about our relationship with Colombia.

How do you think a rapprochement could be achieved?

I believe that the distance kept us apart and the only way to overcome that distance is with meetings and visits. Recently, a very large trained delegation came, made up of representatives of more than 50 different entities who explored mutually beneficial business and investment opportunities.

Are there plans to open a Saudi Arabian embassy in Colombia?

We are opening our embassy in your capital city. We already started the process. We had a delegation that came and looked for places for the diplomatic headquarters. So the process is ongoing as we speak. And we also hope to have a Colombian mission in Riyadh so that we have ongoing engagements.

In terms of trade, how do you see the relationship?

Our country is looking for investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as well as investment opportunities outside the territory. The Ministry of Commerce works to regulate the business environment in Saudi Arabia and promote trade. We have an entity that deals with the promotion of foreign trade. I can highlight areas of commerce such as agriculture, tourism, health, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education and culture. We have agreements and memorandums that we have signed in different areas. This will give us a structure to continue progressing.

Are there possibilities for Colombians who want to study in Saudi Arabia?

Yes, totally. We are offering full scholarships to Colombian students to study at Saudi universities and we are analyzing how to facilitate the visa process. We are also looking at the possibility of students from Saudi Arabia coming to study here because each student is an ambassador and a bridge for life.

Saudi Arabia drew up a road map called Vision 2030 to boost the country. Tell us about it…

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a major transformation in several areas. We are important players in the environment, in the fight against climate change, in renewable energy -be it solar, wind, hydroelectric- and we will be important players in the export of hydrogen. We were the number one economy in the G20 last year with growth of 8.5 percent. We are working to maintain those high growth rates in the future. We have 92 percent of our population who believe that the country is moving in the right direction, according to international surveys. Saudi youth are the most optimistic youth in the Arab world. And when your youth is happy and optimistic, your future is strong, and all of this is happening because we are focused on our people.

How have they achieved it? Which is the recipe?

We do this by diversifying our economy, opening investment areas, be it in recreation, entertainment, mining, tourism, artificial intelligence, renewable energy.

Everything to generate prosperity. We do this by making sure we have a world-class educational system, medical system, and infrastructure. Also having a transparent and efficient public sector is key, we do everything without corruption. We do this by empowering youth and empowering women. Also, we want to be a model at World Expo 2030. We want the world to see Saudi Arabia, and 2030 coincides with our Vision 2030 target date. So it is a very symbolic and important year for us.

What can Colombia learn from its Food Security Plan?

When it comes to food safety, supply chains and their stocks are looked at. We discuss how to ensure we have adequate supplies. Now, those supplies don’t have to come from the government, they can also come from the private sector. We have done it with statistics. You have to make sure you have enough raw materials in case there is some kind of eventuality. When you have big challenges, then you have to find extended solutions. We have partnerships with countries that are the source of agricultural products, including several in South America. In addition, we carry out important agricultural projects in different countries of the world and we seek to expand in order to diversify our sources.

What do you think the future of the planet will be after oil becomes less relevant to global energy demand as part of the energy transition?

I believe that the energy transition will happen, but it will not happen for many decades. I think it will happen in 50, 60, 70 years. Anyone who says otherwise is not being realistic. Now, the additional energy the world needs will have to come from non-oil sources because oil is a finite resource and the ability to produce it is limited. That is the other part, you have to find other energy resources for the future.

An old discussion…

We in Saudi Arabia have been arguing for three decades that the world has to find an alternative energy source. We have pressing global environmental problems. We are working on carbon neutrality and many other countries are doing it too. I have no doubt that the world will be able to find a solution because we have the technology and the capital. We must have a conversation with less emotion and more science. If we have a more logical, rational and scientific conversation about this problem, we are going to solve it, but if what we do is accuse each other, we are not going to solve it. What is clear is that we all want to breathe clean air and drink clean water and, on that, I have no doubt that we have the technology, finances and mental capacity to guarantee it.

"In Saudi Arabia we have been discussing for three decades that the world has to find an alternative energy source," says Adel Al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs.

After decades of strained relations, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached an agreement to restore ties. Can you share some lessons learned from the process?

We believe that tensions and conflicts worry everyone. I want to reiterate that our focus is to build a country with an excellent quality of life for our people. Now, if you have tension around you, that will distract you from building a better future. That is why we have worked for peace in Yemen, in Sudan. We have worked in the past and continue to work with Israelis and Palestinians, and also in Afghanistan. Regarding Iran, we have had a tense relationship for more than 40 years. Hence the goal is to move on, turn the page. Get involved and talk to each other. This agreement focuses on the respect and sovereignty of nations, on the principle of non-interference, respect for international laws and for the resolution of conflicts in peaceful terms.

What steps do they follow?

We will appoint ambassadors, we will open embassies and we will have mechanisms where we can talk about different aspects. We believe that this agreement can help calm tensions in the region and help citizens and the country to focus on what is most important: improving people’s lives. This can only be achieved if there is peace and security with your neighbors and we are seeing positive signs.

