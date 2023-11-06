According to the company’s disclosure to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Monday, the volume of sales of base oils in the third quarter rose to 321 thousand tons, an increase of 15 percent on an annual basis, but the margin of crushing base oils in the same period decreased by 42 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Samer Al-Hogail, said in the statement, “Lubref faced challenges in the third quarter of 2023, including an increase in the cost of feedstock, which led to a decrease in crushing margins… However, the company was able to partially offset the impact of these challenges by During the increase in sales of base oils.

In the first nine months of this year, Luberef’s net profits increased by about 2 percent, reaching about 1.2 billion riyals, despite the decrease in crushing margins by 2 percent compared to the same period last year, which the company attributed to the decrease in zakat and income tax expenses. Due to “the shift from tax to zakat after listing.”

It is noteworthy that Luberef was founded in Jeddah in 1976, and was listed on the Saudi Tadawul in December 2022, and Aramco owns 70 percent of its shares.