Lying skyscraper: There will be no roads in the megacity “The Line”, which is up to 170 kilometers long and 500 meters high. Underground trains serve as means of transport. Image: Picture Alliance

Until 2017, the Dutchman Peter Terium was CEO of the German energy group RWE, which owns Süwag in Frankfurt, and of the company Innogy, which was later spun off from it. Now Terium is building Neom. This is a city and technology park planned by the government of Saudi Arabia in the northwest of the country near the Gulf of Aqaba and on the Red Sea coast. The project is expected to cost around $500 billion. Significantly, the IPO of the state oil company Saudi Aramco contributed to the financing.

An area of ​​around 26,000 square kilometers is planned for Neom. For comparison: Hesse is a good 21,000 square kilometers in size. The new city will be located in the northwest of the country, on the Red Sea and on the border with Egypt and Jordan. Neom consists of many sub-projects, probably the best known being “The Line”, a 170 kilometer long and only 200 meter wide city that is to be built from the Red Sea inland through the desert.