This would allow Saudi Arabia’s Fourth Mills to raise between 810 million riyals ($215.84 million) and 858.6 million riyals ($228.80 million), depending on the price.

The Fourth Mills announced this month that it plans to offer 162 million shares, or 30 percent of the shares, on the Saudi Stock Exchange, in the latest in a series of IPOs in the kingdom.

Riyadh Capital, as the financial advisor and lead manager, said the book-building period for the institutional tranche of the IPO will run from September 15 to 19.