The 2023 Formula 1 world championship will begin with the weekend valid for the Bahrain GP, ​​scheduled from 3 to 5 March, but two weeks after the Circus however, he will remain in the Middle East for the second championship appointment, this time in Saudi Arabia. Exactly as happened in the last two seasons, the Jeddah city circuit it will once again be the headquarters of the GP, and will officially remain so until 2027. Contrary to the initial project, which envisaged the transfer of Qiddiyathe latter is not yet ready to welcome Formula 1 on a regular basis, with work still in progress which has forced the organizers to stay in Jeddah.

A track, the latter, which with regard to interventions will present changes compared to the previous edition, all aimed at increasing the safety level for the pilots. It was Gedda who formalized the stay for another five seasons Martin WhitakerCEO of Saudi Motorsport Company: “It is important that the Jeddah circuit is future-proof – he has declared – for this reason we have worked once again with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to ensure we have a circuit that will allow us to host the sport in Jeddah as work begins on the Qiddiya track. The Qiddiya Automotive Center was designed to be at the forefront of global Formula 1 circuit design and entertainment. It is a unique and exciting project, and Qiddiya will be a location that everyone will want to visit, but in this moment and in the immediate future the attention and eyes of the world will be fixed on Jeddah”.