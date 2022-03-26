It took 215 GPs to see Sergio Perez for the first time in pole position: the Mexican invented a perfect lap in the very long qualifying of the Saudi Arabian GP with Red Bull, cooling the joy of Ferrari who was already looking forward to a full front row red with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

This time Checo has overturned the predictions, because the track in Jeddah seems to have been made especially for the characteristics of Red Bull and it was easy to predict a start at the pole by Max Verstappen. The world champion, on the other hand, was unable to manage the temperature coupling in the launch lap and, therefore, the Mexican thought about putting the “muzzle” on the two reds.

Perez climbed to pole for a trifle, 25 thousandths: not even a blink of an eye forced Leclerc to settle for the place of honor, but Ferrari confirmed that even on a very fast track it is capable of being very competitive. That the F1-75 is good, very good, except in the maximum speed (but nothing says anything about the Honda engine) it was also understood in Arabia by Carlos Sainz who settled behind his teammate, leaving behind a Verstappen less bright than expected.

It was not easy for the drivers to get back on track after Mick Schumacher’s terrible crash luckily ended without serious consequences for the German driver, but Perez found a stroke of genius that the Mexican himself admitted he would not be able to repeat. . THE

The great loser of this qualifying is Verstappen, but the Dutchman will be very formidable tomorrow, when he will be a thorn in the side of the two Ferraris, being able to count on a more aerodynamically discharged car. Max, however, is under investigation for a blockage that risks being sanctioned.

Excellent performance from the Alpine which brought Esteban Ocon to fifth place and Fernando Alonso to seventh: the pink single-seaters open the group of others. George Russell slipped between the two A522s and gave a sample of his talent with the bad W13. The Englishman invented a lap to deserve the move to Q3, then grabbing a sixth place that was not in the plans of the Brackley team.

The exclusion of Lewis Hamilton who did not come out of Q1 with an undriveable Mercedes was sensational: the seven-time world champion suffered this humiliation with an undriveable W13, as he paid a huge gap from his teammate, George Russell, a sign that the deliberate setup with Bonnington was disastrous.

There is something wrong with the silver arrow. It is not the first time this has happened to Lewis, but five years ago he had not passed the trap for an accident in the Brazilian GP. The British tried not to make any controversy, but Brackley’s team must realize that they missed the car that should have given the competition a second. There must be something wrong with the bottom that prevents the silver arrow from expressing the potential that the technicians had seen in simulation and in the wind tunnel.

Valtteri Bottas performed well with Alfa Romeo: the Finn was eighth and placed himself in front of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, with Kevin Magnussen closing Q3 with the surviving Haas.

McLaren does not enter the top 10 with Lando Norris 11th and Daniel Ricciardo 12th: the Woking team seems to have improved, but the performance of the MCL36 is still not adequate to the team’s expectations. The Australian driver is under investigation due to a bad block against Esteban Ocon at a fast and dangerous point.

Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo is 13th, ahead of Mick Schumacher author of a terrifying bang 4’58 “from the end of Q2 while he was ninth: the German climbed the curb of turn 11 and suddenly lost his load for which the Kaiser’s son with the front raised no longer had control of the Haas which crashed first on the left side of the track where it lost its nose and anti-crash structure and then bounced on the opposite side disintegrating into two sections between engine and gearbox after impact rated at over 240 km / h.

Mick was always conscious and collaborated with the medical staff: he could not communicate via radio because the implant was blown in the very violent crash. It took a long time to get him out of VF-22, while in the meantime the ambulance arrived and he was then transferred to the Medical Center. After the checks he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital for a night to spend in observation, but before boarding he gave a smile that released the very strong tension that was in the paddock.

The lack of escape route caused a devastating impact: the German pilot crashed into the wall and it seems that the protection has even moved. This bad accident highlights the danger of the lay out of Jeddah, an anachronistic track for F1 that was designed to have an average of 250 km / h. Recovery times for the restoration of the track are also very slow. A big hot potato for race director Wittick.

Lance Stroll is 15th with Aston Martin: the Canadian has already done a miracle in bringing the “verdona” out of the first trap: it is the maximum he could aspire to …

Alexander Albon is 17th with the best Williams ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s disappointing Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel’s replacement has managed as best he could with a “verdona” in a competitive crisis.

Nicholas Latifi is penultimate because the Canadian in his second run in Q1 lost his Williams at the exit of turn 13, the flyover: the FW44 oversteered and Nicholas tried to catch the car that went crazy in counter-steering, but it went to slam after hitting the guards that preceded a marshal’s post where Grove’s car was hospitalized. The barriers cushioned the impact and Williams shouldn’t have sustained major damage ahead of the race. The pilot was taken to the medical center for checks that are triggered after a crash with a high number of G. The session was obviously interrupted by the red flag to intervene with rescue.

Yuki Tsunoda remained timeless, with the Honda engine replaced in addition to the two electric motors and the exhausts: the Japanese was stopped in the pits due to a problem with the fuel system, re-feeding the yellow that blocked the two Red Bulls in Bahrain with the same engine. The reliability of the Japanese engines taken over by Red Bull Powertrain is very bad and will also be a problem for the Milton Keynes team’s season.