In an F1 without entertainment, the best thing is now the radio teams. Today, for example, after Stroll had destroyed his car, they ask him from the pits: “Can you take it back?” And he sarcastically said: “No, I'm in the fucking wall”. Dialogue show like the one at Ferrari when shortly after the start from the pits they tell Bearman: “You are faster than those in front of you”. Then, after realizing they were putting too much pressure on the 18-year-old rookie, they added: “Okay so you're doing a great job.” Ollie was unfazed. And from the height of his 18 years a little later on the 20th lap he addressed the pits with the English slang of the very young: “Between this is very slow”. He was referring to Magnussen. Applause. Obviously not only for this: he had a crazy race. Seventh. More applause.

Oliver Bearman in action

But the king of radio teams, as we know, is Alonso. And even today he gave us a pearl: “We have little chance of doing plan B: these people run in another category”. We don't know what plan B is for Aston Martin but the reference to the performances of the other teams needs no interpretation…

Same tone for Hamilton: “The others kill us at other speeds.” A sentence that he feels is an accusation for Mercedes, said among other things as soon as he was stripped by Leclerc on the straight.

We focused on the drivers' speeches because this time too the Red Bulls immediately killed the race (deadly boring). Their race pace is impressive, the speed they release with DRS open is impressive, the difference in lap times is impressive. For the others only crumbs. A double for them.

But some news arrived from the soporific Saudi Arabian GP: the Verstappen-Marko axis of steel. Indeed, it was Max himself who gave strong support to his historic mentor Helmut and indicated that their future at Red Bull could be linked given reports that the octogenarian Austrian manager's position overseeing the two Red Bull-owned teams Bull could be in danger. “For my part, I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we achieved together. He comes from very far away and, obviously, my loyalty towards him is very great,” Verstappen said. “And also, I've always told everyone within the team, everyone at the top, that he will be an important part of my decision making for the future, even within the team,” he added. Amen. This was enough, but Verstappen went even further: “It is very important – explained Max – that he remains within the team, including, obviously, everyone else, because it is an entire team effort. And it is also very important – he reiterated – to keep the key people together, because I feel that if a fundamental pillar falls, it is not good for my situation. So yes, definitely, for me Helmut must stay.”

Helmut Marko in front of a giant photograph of Max Verstappen

And now? The day after team principal Chris Horner's complaint was dismissed, a file containing evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and different media. The source of this leak was not revealed. Asked in Jeddah by Austrian broadcaster ORF whether there was a possibility he could be suspended and miss the next F1 race in Australia, Marko said: “It's difficult to judge. Let's put it this way, in the end I decide for myself what to do.” He added: “In theory the possibility always exists.”

In short, poisons don't give up. But Marko now seems really armored after Verstappen's support. On the other hand we cannot forget that Helmut has long played an influential, if vaguely defined, role with Red Bull on behalf of the parent company and was particularly involved in the selection and development of emerging drivers. Just as we cannot forget that Verstappen was the youngest driver in F1 history when he competed in his first race in 2015 at the age of 17 for Red Bull's second team, then known as Toro Rosso. And then Marko was a close advisor to Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who founded the Red Bull F1 team and who died in 2022.