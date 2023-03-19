The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix got off to a very emotional start after a start in which Fernando Alonso overtook Checo Pérez to take first place. For three laps the Asturian led the race, but the Red Bull Mexican recovered the position and has put distance with Alonso. The race management has penalized the Aston Martin driver with five seconds for a bad position on the starting grid. Carlos Sainz has given up a position, first to Stroll and then to Verstappen. The Dutch driver, who started the race fifteenth due to a problem in the bearing (transmission) in qualifying on Saturday, he has moved up several positions and is aiming for the lead.

new posts Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. See also Ukraine, war pushes costs into bills: increases of 164% for businesses Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. Change track conditions: The asphalt is dry and in perfect condition. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. New Weather Forecast: The forecasts do not foresee rain during the test. Counting only finished races, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has equaled his worst time in the opening race of the calendar (also 5th in Australia 2013), and can miss out on the podium in the first two races of the year for the second time after 2009 (DSQ in Australia and 7th in Malaysia). See also The opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the Turkish city of Hatay In the event that both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz climb into the drawer at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ferrari will achieve 800 podiums in Formula 1, being the first team to reach this figure in the history of the competition. Counting only finished races, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has equaled his worst time in the opening race of the calendar (also 5th in Australia 2013), and can miss out on the podium in the first two races of the year for the second time after 2009 (DSQ in Australia and 7th in Malaysia). In the event that both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz climb into the drawer at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ferrari will achieve 800 podiums in Formula 1, being the first team to reach this figure in the history of the competition. Counting only finished races, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has equaled his worst time in the opening race of the calendar (also 5th in Australia 2013), and can miss out on the podium in the first two races of the year for the second time after 2009 (DSQ in Australia and 7th in Malaysia). See also Corine Pelluchon: "We must not leave the thirst for meaning to religion" In the event that both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz climb into the drawer at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ferrari will achieve 800 podiums in Formula 1, being the first team to reach this figure in the history of the competition. Counting only finished races, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has equaled his worst time in the opening race of the calendar (also 5th in Australia 2013), and can miss out on the podium in the first two races of the year for the second time after 2009 (DSQ in Australia and 7th in Malaysia). See full direct

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.