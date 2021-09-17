SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The health authority of Saudi Arabia (SFDA) has lifted the embargo that had been imposed on five Brazilian meatpackers since Sept. 6, after a case of the “mad cow” disease in Minas Gerais , State in which the plants are located, according to the agency document seen by Reuters.

Now the SFDA list, dated Thursday, indicates that the five units have active status, that is, they are authorized to ship beef to the Arab country, they are: Plena Alimentos, in Pará de Minas; MaxiBeef Carnes, in Carlos Chagas; Dimeza Food, in Count; and the Supremo Carnes units in Campo Belo and Ibirité.

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture confirmed to Reuters that the Saudi government has lifted the blockade.

Data from the association of meat exporters Abiec show that Saudi Arabia ranks ninth among the biggest buyers of Brazilian beef protein.

In addition to a case in Minas Gerais, the Brazilian government has also identified another in Mato Grosso, both atypical – when the disease spontaneously appears in older animals, without risk to production, according to the International Organization for Animal Health (OIE, in the acronym in English).

The largest beef exporter in the world, Brazil had already suspended shipments to its main client, China, after confirmation of atypical cases of “mad cows”, in line with a sanitary protocol signed by the two countries.

Also due to the disease, last Wednesday Russia imposed restrictions on Brazilian slaughterhouses located in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, starting to accept only meat from cattle slaughtered 30 months old or less, in addition to a veterinary certification that proves this, as determined by the Russian inspection service Rosselkhoznadzor.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

