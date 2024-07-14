Through an official agreement made by Riyadh with the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, the Esports Olympics will be held for the next 12 years in Saudi Arabiastarting from the2025 edition.
More precise details will be revealed during the 142nd official IOC session, which will be held between July 23 and 24 in Paris, but it is already official that the 2025 edition of the Esports Olympics, the first edition ever, will be held in Saudi Arabia.
After this edition the Esports Olympic Games to be held as scheduled in the following years and for 12 years the exclusivity apparently belongs to Saudi Arabia, which continues its push in the videogame sector in general.
Arab expansion in video games continues
“The whole world is invited to join us in 2025 and celebrate this moment together,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The spokesperson also said that since this is the first edition of the event, there will obviously be a lot to organize, but the country has every intention of making it a memorable event.
Although 2025 will effectively be the first edition of the Esports Olympic Games, the IOC had already announced the Olympic Esports Series in 2023, but it was still an event of rather limited scope compared to what the real Esports Olympics should be.
This is another important step taken by the country towards the videogame sector: we have previously seen how Prince Mohammed bin Salman, head of Saudi Arabia, has invested heavily in publishers and various productions in recent years through his Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Through this he acquired several shares of Electronic Arts, as well as additional shares in Nintendo and Take-Two.
