Through an official agreement made by Riyadh with the IOC, the International Olympic Committee, the Esports Olympics will be held for the next 12 years in Saudi Arabiastarting from the2025 edition.

More precise details will be revealed during the 142nd official IOC session, which will be held between July 23 and 24 in Paris, but it is already official that the 2025 edition of the Esports Olympics, the first edition ever, will be held in Saudi Arabia.

After this edition the Esports Olympic Games to be held as scheduled in the following years and for 12 years the exclusivity apparently belongs to Saudi Arabia, which continues its push in the videogame sector in general.