Cristiano Ronaldo sounded like a pioneer when he recounted his first season in a recent PR interview for the Saudi Football League. “If they come, big players and big names, young players, old players, then they are very welcome,” he said. That makes the league better.

Big names abound now. French striker Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid team-mate, has signed, his new club proudly announces. The 35-year-old signed a three-year contract with champion Al-Ittihad from the coastal city of Jeddah. Saudi state television had previously reported that the Frenchman should earn around $300 million over two years.