The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup at the end of this year, according to what was announced by the International Federation of the game.

And a statement by the international body on the sidelines of its council meeting in the Swiss city of Zurich said: “With regard to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held under the current system with the participation of seven clubs, the International Federation Council unanimously appointed the Saudi Football Association as the host of the tournament from December 12 to 22, 2023.”

The announcement comes three days after Real Madrid was crowned champion of the 2022 edition hosted by Morocco.

Thus, Saudi Arabia becomes the fourth Arab country to host this championship, after the UAE, Qatar and Morocco.

This is considered the latest step for Saudi Arabia to storm the sports scene strongly recently, with its entry into the Formula 1 racing calendar, hosting the “Live Golf” tournaments, and strengthening its football league with international stars, most notably the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Manchester United to Al-Nasr Club with a contract until 2025. , in an imaginary deal estimated at more than 200 million euros.

Saudi Arabia was chosen early this month to host the 2027 Asian Cup finals, and it may consider submitting a joint nomination with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup finals.