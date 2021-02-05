The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed what was stated in the speech of US President Joe Biden regarding the commitment of the United States to cooperate with the Kingdom to defend its sovereignty and address the threats against it.

In a statement, the Kingdom affirmed its firm position in support of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and welcomed the United States’ emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, including the efforts of the UN envoy, Martin Griffiths.

In this context, the Kingdom made clear that it had taken a number of important steps to enhance opportunities for progress on the political track, including the coalition’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in response to the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General, expressing its aspiration to work with the Biden administration and with the US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking. And the United Nations, all Yemeni parties and the coalition countries in order to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, based on Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf initiative and the outcomes of the Yemeni national dialogue, which is what the Kingdom seeks to cross the brotherly Yemen towards stability and development.

The Kingdom affirmed in the statement – which was broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency – that it will continue its efforts to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people, as the assistance it has provided in this regard to the brothers in Yemen has reached more than 17 billion dollars over the past few years, and the Kingdom appeals to friendly countries and international organizations. To intensify support and provide relief and humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people.

The Kingdom expressed its aspiration to continue strengthening cooperation and coordination with the United States to deal with challenges in the region, including pushing the peace process in the Middle East, resolving conflicts, supporting stability in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa and the countries of the Sahel, confronting extremism and terrorism and dealing with repercussions. The Corona pandemic, and work to stabilize the oil and financial markets as partners in the G20, and to strengthen cooperation in the field of environmental protection, to protect common interests and enhance security and stability in the region and the world.