The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and representatives of the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Jeddah, facilitated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America in partnership with a joint representative of both the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) today, Thursday. According to the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom urges the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to resume what was agreed upon between them in the Jeddah Declaration “Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan” dated May 11, 2023 AD and in the short-term ceasefire agreement signed by both parties in the city of Jeddah on May 20, 2023 AD.

The Kingdom affirms its keenness on unity of ranks and the importance of giving precedence to wisdom and stopping the conflict to stop the bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people, and to support the end of this crisis and Sudan’s exit from it to reach a political agreement under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for Sudan and its brotherly people.