Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, announced yesterday that the Kingdom will host the 32nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level.

In the Kingdom’s speech at the closing session of the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level in the 31st session, he said: “Based on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to maintain the existing cooperation between us at all levels, we announce that our country will host the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level in its th session. (32). We are pleased to welcome their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, the leaders of the Member States, to their second country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in the Kingdom’s speech at the summit: “Successive global crises have resulted in common challenges that have affected the security and stability of our Arab region, and weakened the pace of its economic recovery and development opportunities for its citizens.” He added, “The recent exacerbation of competition and international geopolitical conflict threatens to undermine the ability of the international community to effectively confront its common challenges.”

He continued: “All of this calls for intensifying coordination and consultation within the Arab House, discarding differences, and giving priority to common interests, stressing the unity of the ranks and destiny; So that we can face the current and future crises and overcome them.”

In this context, he said: “To support the achievement of the goals of joint Arab action, it is important to take practical and tangible steps in order to enable this, most notably working to reform the Arab League system and developing its working mechanisms to be more effective in achieving the hoped Arab solidarity and the aspirations of the Arab peoples.” .

He pointed out that many Arab countries face several challenges that cast a shadow not only on the security and stability of those countries, but also on the region and the region as a whole, the most important of which are external interference in internal affairs, the weakness of state institutions, and the spread of terrorist militias and armed groups outside the framework of the state, adding: “This necessitates concerted efforts in order to spare our countries the dangers and turmoil that these challenges may entail.”

He stressed the importance of continuous coordination between our Arab countries to enhance our national and regional security.