Since 1978 theSaudi Arabia watched with interest Formula 1, attracted by the globality of the event and by the possible economic return of sponsorships to the category. Then it was Williams that secured the Fly Saudia logo, which was proudly displayed on the British cars that won the 1980 and 1981 constructors’ championships and the 1980 drivers’ championship with Alan Jones. In more recent times, the participation of the national fund in the share capital of McLaren and Aston Martin must be recorded, the entry of the Jeddah track from 2021 and finally the presence of Aramco – the national hydrocarbon company – as a sponsor of Formula 1 So the Arab interest in buying the entire F1 business did not seem so incredible, which however would have found a wall from Liberty Media, enthusiastic about the current popularity of the category.

But the Saudis have big plans, as confirmed by the prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Saudi Arabian motorsport president to GulfNews: “For us, Formula 1 is a very important international event. We have created many jobs and many people today work on the F1 project, with the establishment of the Saudi Motorsport Company to manage and organize events such as the GP. In line with our Vision 2030 policy, we want to give our compatriots new career prospects. The intention is to create future engineers, team managers, team principals. I have personally worked closely with Formula 1 for a long time and I am proud to see our progress over the last 40 years. This legacy has led us to host a GP and one day it could expand until we get our own Saudi F1 team“.

Al Faisal in his interview showed determination: “We want to develop the technology in schools and ensure that they have the materials and parts to build the single-seaters here at home. There may also be an investment in synthetic fuels, biofuels or hydrogen. We also want a Saudi champion, a driver capable of winning international races. In short, we have big plans and we hope that in 10 or 20 years there will be more and more Arabs and Saudi companies involved in F1“, concluded the prince.