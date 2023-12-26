Saudi Arabia transfer market: players, coaches and referees

From Sgt Milinkovic-Savic to Brozovicpassing Luiz Felipe And Muse Barrow or Demiral…there are many Serie A players who have gone to Saudi Arabia. Or former stars of the Italian championship (Cristiano Ronaldo, Koulibaly and Kessie for example) who have succumbed to flattery and offers from the Arabian Nights. With the opening of the January transfer market, we can expect further hits or in any case indispensable offers. But also pay attention to the referees front.



Saudi Arabia pressing with the Italian referee Orsato

According to Tuttosport, Daniele Orsato he would be courted by the Saudi championship. The Arabs think of the Venetian whistle which is among the most appreciated on the world scene (voted best referee in the world by IFFHS in 2020).

Orsato has already made his debut in the Saudi Pro League in the recent past: just under a year ago, in January 2023 he directed the match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. From then on he refereed four more (the last one on 21 September between Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad and Al-Fateh). Not only. This season, the Italian match director also directed the match of the top tournament in the United Arab Emirates between Al-Ain and Al-Wahda.

The Arabs now want him 'full time' in the Saudi League and they would be ready to pay double what they received in Italy. Then, the class of '75 could decide whether to continue refereeing or become a manager starting from 2024. A strong signal from the Arab world: after players and coaches, the refereeing front is ready to light up.

This year Orsato has refereed seven matches in Serie A and five in the Champions League. On 8 December he took the field for the big match between Juventus and Napoli, while on 29 October he was busy at Maradona for the match between the Neapolitans and Milan.

