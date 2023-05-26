This Thursday, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Alvaro Leyvamet in Bogotá with the minister of state for foreign affairs of saudi arabia, Adel Al Jubeir, who was visiting the country. In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the senior Saudi official confirmed that Riyadh is in the process of to open a diplomatic headquarters on Colombian soil.

“We are opening our embassy in your capital city. We started the process and we had a delegation come and look for places for the embassy. And we are also making progress so that there is a Colombian mission in Riyadh,” Adel Al-Jubeir confirmed to this newspaper.

The two senior officials held meetings on May 25 at the Palacio de San Carlos, headquarters of the Foreign Ministry. The meeting is part of a tour carried out by the Saudi delegation in Latin America and which had a stop in Bogotá.

“The senior officials highlighted the importance of investments in the energy transition, health and agriculture sectors, in an extended meeting with the Vice Minister of Commerce, Luis Felipe Quintero, the Vice Minister of Environmental Planning of the Territory, Francisco Canal and directors of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Procolombia”, reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The Saudi minister also confirmed to EL TIEMPO that your country offered full scholarships for Colombian students who want to study in that country. “We are offering full scholarships to Colombian students to come study at Saudi universities, and we are looking at ways to facilitate visas,” added Al-Jubeir.

According to the official website of the Colombian Foreign Ministry, There are a total of 27 places available for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral studies in 10 areas of knowledge. This includes the possibility of applying to more than 40 Saudi universities.

For undergraduate programs, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25. For master’s degrees, 30 years and for doctorates, at least 35 years.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME