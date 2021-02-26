Saudi Arabia | U.S. Intelligence Report: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Approves Plan to Assassinate Journalist Jamal Khashogg

Jamal Khashoggi, who criticized the leadership of his home country, was assassinated and dismembered at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

The United States according to the intelligence report, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman approved a plan to kidnap or assassinate a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to news agencies.

The United States released its secret intelligence report on the murder on Friday.

Khashoggi, who criticized the leadership of his home country, was assassinated and dismembered at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi lived and worked in the United States.

Khashoggi was, in bin Salman’s view, a threat to Saudi Arabia, and he supported the use of violence to silence this, the report says.

According to the report, it is also very likely that the Crown Prince ordered the murder. At least the murder team would not have taken action without his consent.

The U.S. State Department is due to report immediately after the report is released on the U.S. response to Khashogg’s assassination.

Over the years assassination has re-emerged as the new president Joe Biden treats Saudi Arabia as its predecessor Donald Trumpia more critically. Trump was particularly good at stewing with Crown Prince bin Salman, and refused in his own term to publish an intelligence report on the Khashogg case.

According to the White House, Biden now wants to completely re-evaluate the relationship between the countries.

The U.S. has already suspended its arms deals with the Saudis over the Yemeni war, and on Friday, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, that arms sales will henceforth be limited to “defense-only” weapons.

“We are focused on ending the conflict in Yemen while ensuring that Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its region and its people,” a U.S. State Department spokesman told Reuters.

Activities Against Saudi Arabia’s leadership are difficult for the United States, as Saudi Arabia is its main ally in the Middle East.

Biden called King Salman before the report was published and discussed the relationship between the two countries. The call did not mention Khashoggia by name, according to the White House, but the leaders talked about human rights.

