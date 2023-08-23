All football eyes this summer have been on Saudi Arabia. While most of the biggest transfer stories typically involve a player heading to the Premier League or La Liga, the Saudi Pro League has turned the football landscape on its head.

The country has become a hotbed for some of the world’s talent, as they can help try and make the league a dominant force in the global game, while also being paid handsomely for doing so. Teams have been bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund (PFI), which has pumped $620 billion into the country’s sport.

Early days suggest success

Teams in the region have been taking advantage of the riches that they now have. While many from outside of the nation would have found it difficult for them to attract players, it seems many of the sport’s top stars have decided to take advantage of the situation. In truth, it is no different from what China tried to do a decade or so ago, with big names heading to the Asian country for big money to try and help improve the sporting image of the powerhouse.

Football across the Middle East has continued to expand and grow rapidly over the last few years, especially after the success (on the pitch) of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Now, it would seem success could be followed in the form of club football, too.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to make the move to the region when he left Manchester United for the second time in his career to join Al Nassr, and he could be argued to have contributed to the movement that is now being experienced.

Still argued as one of the greatest ever, he was targeted as a player to help improve the appeal of the region to footballers, and it has undoubtedly worked, even if he is perhaps a little below par in terms of his quality and what he provides on the pitch.

With CR7 and some of the additional arrivals adding a global focus to the Saudi Pro League, the competition has attracted numerous viewers. Broadcasters are now fighting with each other to win the rights and showcase the games that are being played, while sportsbooks are now competing with each other to offer punters the best betting opportunities through the markets and odds made available. Fans now have greater access to enjoy more football because of the developments that have had to be made, thus enhancing any experience they can enjoy.

What are some of the biggest transfers this summer to the Saudi Pro League?

If you have been keeping track of the football transfer window this summer, you will likely have heard of all of the major deals to have been struck with clubs from Saudi Arabia. It has been nothing short of extraordinary to see, with many of the world’s biggest names and top talents all having made the move.

Neymar Jr was one of the latest global superstars to have made the move. His deal with Al Hilal is said to be worth a record $300 million guaranteed over two years, although it could climb to as much as $400 million depending on certain requirements, such as commercial deals. It is also thought to have cost around $100 million in transfer fees alone to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, Karem Benzema join Al Ittihad on a free transfer with a contract worth around €400 million over two years, while N’Golo Kante joined him there from Chelsea on a free with a deal that will see him earn approximately €86 million a year for four years. The Blues also saw Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) and Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli) depart for Saudi Arabia.

Steven Gerrard managed to convince Jordan Henderson to join him at Al Ettifaq, while Roberto Firmino swapped Liverpool for Al Ahli after his Anfield contract expired. Sadio Mane will now play for Al Nassr while Fabinho has moved on from the Reds to join Al Ittihad.

Ruben Neves was perhaps one of the biggest surprises as he joined Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers when still in his prime. Some would argue Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could still offer something in a top European league too, but he now finds himself alongside Neves at their new club.

Riyad Mahrez has left Manchester City for Al Ahli, while Aymeric Laporte looks set to follow him to Saudi Arabia from the Etihad with a deal at Al Nassr progressing. Allan Saint-Maximin left Newcastle United for Al Ahli, while Aleksandr Mitrovic joined Al Hilal from Fulham.

Incredible moves everywhere you look

Wherever you look, there are some incredible transfers to have taken place. It has been an impressive summer of 2023 for the region, but this is only likely to be the start of something even bigger.