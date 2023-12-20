Inbound tourism achieved historic numbers in the first half of 2023, recording a remarkable growth of 142 percent in the number of tourists and 132 percent in the rate of tourism spending compared to the same period in 2022, according to data issued by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

The total number of tourists (overnight visitors for all purposes) in the first half of the year 2023 in the Kingdom recorded (53.6 million) tourists, with (14.6 million) incoming tourists and (39 million) local tourists, while the total tourism spending reached (150 billion riyals). (86.9 billion riyals) from inbound tourism, and (63.1 billion riyals) from local tourism during the same period.

As a result of the continuous development in the tourism sector in the Kingdom, the number of incoming tourists for all purposes has grown in general, and the purposes of visiting for entertainment and holidays topped the highest growth purposes in the first half of the year 2023, achieving a growth rate of (347 percent) compared to the same period in 2022.

Domestic tourism also achieved an increase in tourism spending by 16 percent in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. This is as a result of an increase in the average length of stay from (4.6) nights in the first half of the year 2022 compared to (6.3) nights in the first half of the year 2023. The purpose of the visit for entertainment and holidays was the highest in the number of tourists at about (16.6) million tourists, representing (43 percent). Of the total number of tourists, with a growth rate of (18 percent) compared to the first half of 2022.

While outbound tourism recorded an increase in the number of outbound tourists from non-Saudi citizens and residents by (37 percent) compared to the same half of the year 2022, and their rate of tourism spending increased by (74 percent) during the same period. The increase in overall tourist departures is due to the return of travel conditions in most destinations around the world to pre-pandemic conditions, in addition to the start of the summer season and school holidays in June.

Departing non-Saudi tourists constitute 45 percent of the total departing tourists, an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

While their share of total tourism spending outside the Kingdom amounted to about (66 percent), the purpose of visiting friends and relatives constituted (67 percent) of the total non-Saudi resident departing tourists, and the average length of stay for non-Saudi residents for the same purpose in the first half of the year 2023. (45.5) nights compared to (19.3) nights in the same period of the year 2022, which contributed to an increase in outbound tourism spending for non-Saudi residents for all purposes by (109 percent) during the same period.

The number of Saudi tourists departing abroad recorded an increase of (49 percent), especially to neighboring countries, and the spending of Saudi tourists departing abroad recorded an increase of (32 percent) compared to the first half of the year 2022.

It is worth noting that the average spending per night decreased from (559) Saudi riyals to (332) Saudi riyals for departing Saudi tourists during the same period.