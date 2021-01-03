The Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry announced on January 3 that the country will lift its travel ban imposed due to a new strain of coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

It will be reported that after the opening of the borders, all foreign nationals must spend at least 14 days outside the UK, South Africa and other countries where the new strain is spreading before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

It is noted that they must also provide the results of the PCR test, confirming the absence of the disease. In addition, those arriving in the kingdom will have to spend 3 to 14 days in self-isolation.

Earlier, the “British” strain of coronavirus has already been identified in some countries, for example, in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and in Germany, according to media reports, it was discovered back in November. In Russia, this kind of COVID-19 has not yet been recorded, but some time ago it was found in the border region of Finland with Vyborg, Russia.